Delhi Pollution: Air quality returns to poor, IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm – weather forecast

Delhi Pollution: After two days of moderate AQI, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a ‘poor’ reading of 294, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. IMD has issued a yellow alert for rains, thunderstorm and gusty winds during the morning, afternoon and evening hours.

#WATCH | A layer of smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path. AQI in the area was recorded at ‘240’ in the ‘poor’ category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/jtfP7Oh2sv — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

After the recent rain last Friday, residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) can witness another spell of showers on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds today. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for light showers during the morning, afternoon, and evening hours. The capital city is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with light rains accompanied by thunderstorms. The recent showers and gusty winds swept away air pollutants, bringing the AQI to the ‘moderate’ category. Cold wave conditions continue to haunt North India, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, following fresh snowfall in the higher reaches. The overall air quality of Delhi fell to the ‘poor’ category for the first time in three days, recording an AQI of 294.The overall AQI of the national capital was recorded at 294 on Tuesday morning. After two days of moderate AQI, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. Out of 39 air monitoring station, installed in different places in Delhi, 4 recorded moderate AQI. Areas like – Lodhi Road, Mandir Marg, IGI Airport and NSIT Dwarka recorded moderate AQI. However, 14 stations reported “poor” air quality today. The remaining monitors showed “very poor” AQI.According to the weather department, light rain with thunderstorms is expected in Delhi today. Gusty winds can reach up to 30-40 kmph. Delhi may also witness over two spells of light showers accompanied with thunderstorms till night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to settle between 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.North India, specially Punjab and Haryana is witnessing a return of severe cold conditions. Nighttime temperatures have plunged to 5 to 6 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Sirsa. As per IMD, a new western disturbance is expected today, which is expected to affect weather conditions, making it more severe. The weather report highlights the impact of the chilly weather across Shivalik hills and the northern plains.Uttar Pradesh’s Noida is also expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with spells of rain today. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 19 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius. In Gurugram, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are expected on January 27 and January 28. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist in Ghaziabad.According to IMD, heavy rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. Isolated snowfall is forecast in these three hill states on January 27. Light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh today. Similar conditions are likely over West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and over East Uttar Pradesh.