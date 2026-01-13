Home

Delhi Pollution: Air quality slips to ‘very poor’ as AQI crosses 300, IMD issues orange alert

Severe cold wave conditions are intensifying in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) with the temperature at Safdarjung dropping to 3.2°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for cold wave conditions for today. Dense fog also enveloped the region, further reducing the visibility and causing travel disruptions. Amid the double attack of the cold wave and dense fog conditions, the air pollution in the capital city is steadily increasing in many areas. The Air Quality Index has reached the severe category in several areas. Most parts of the capital recorded an AQI above 300, plunging the category to ‘very poor’. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 400.