AirAsia India Pune-Bengaluru Flight Cancels Take-off, Returns To Bay Due To Technical Reason

NEW DELHI: AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru on Sunday cancelled take-off and returned to bay after the pilots got a “brake hot” caution. The AirAsia India spokesperson released a statement expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.

“AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off & returned to bay due to a technical reason. AirAsia India regrets the inconvenience to guests caused due to the delay,” AirAsia India spokesperson said.

According to the reports, over 180 passengers were onboard.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing this case. The pilots had got a “brake hot ECAM caution” after which they safely aborted takeoff.

According to website SKYbrary, “electronic centralised aircraft monitor (ECAM) is a system on Airbus aircraft for monitoring and displaying engine and aircraft system information to the pilots. In the event of a malfunction, it will display the fault and may also display the appropriate steps of the remedial action.”



