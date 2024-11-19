AirAsia Launches New Flight from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur

AirAsia has launched its much-anticipated flight service connecting Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur. This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity between India and Malaysia. The inauguration ceremony was held on 16th November 2024 at 8:00 AM, followed by the inaugural flight’s departure at 10:55 AM IST from Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair. The flight landed in Kuala Lumpur at 4:45 PM MST, symbolizing the growing demand for seamless travel between these two vibrant destinations.

Dignitaries at the AirAsia inaugural ceremony at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair

The inaugural ceremony featured a candle-lighting ceremony led by distinguished dignitaries:

Mr. Kesavan Sivanandam, Chief Airport and Chief Experience Officer, AirAsia

Mr. Kishore Kumar and Mr. Praveen Reddi, Marketing Department, AirAsia

Mr. Syed Anwar, Marketing Officer – South India and Sri Lanka, Tourism Malaysia

Mr. Devender Yadav, Airport Director, Veer Savarkar International Airport, Airports Authority of India

Starting today, AirAsia will operate a weekly flight every Saturday on this route. Travelers can enjoy a comfortable and affordable experience aboard the Airbus A320, which has a seating capacity of 180 passengers. This service opens up new possibilities for tourists from the Andaman Islands and neighbouring regions to explore Malaysia.

inaugural ceremony of First AirAsia International direct flight to Kuala Lumpur from at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair

Mr. Shahrim Tan, Deputy Director, Tourism Malaysia Chennai (South India and Sri Lanka), expressed his excitement, “We are thrilled to see AirAsia launch this new route from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur. This flight marks a key milestone in strengthening the relationship between India and Malaysia, making it even easier for Indian travellers to explore Malaysias rich culture, stunning landscapes, and world-class attractions. With Malaysia now being a VISA-FREE country for Indian travellers, there has never been a better time to pack your bags and explore all that Malaysia has to offer. It’s just like traveling within India, but with a world of new experiences waiting in Malaysia.”

AirAsia check-in counter at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair on November 16, 2024

This new flight not only caters to leisure travellers but also provides opportunities for enhanced business and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Capt. Fareh Ishraf Mazputra, Managing Director, AirAsia, added, “We are proud to launch this new flight service from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur. AirAsia is committed to making travel more accessible and affordable, and this new route offers passengers a convenient option to explore Malaysia. The Airbus A320, with its modern amenities and efficient design, ensures an exceptional travel experience. We look forward to welcoming passengers every Saturday and making their journeys unforgettable.”

The launch of this service coincides with Malaysias decision to offer VISA-FREE entry to Indian passport holders, making the country an even more attractive destination. Whether for a relaxing vacation or a business trip, Malaysia is now just a short flight away.

Tourism Malaysia invites all travellers to take advantage of this new direct flight and discover the wonders of Malaysia.

For more information on these new flights and to plan your Malaysian adventure, visit www.AirAsia.com or contact your preferred travel agent.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

About AirAsia

The birth story of AirAsia, the World’s Best Low Cost Airline and the aviation arm of Capital A, is an industry legend. It started back in 2001 when Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun bought an ailing airline with two aircraft and 200 staff and turned it into the largest low cost carrier in Asia and home to thousands of AirAsia ‘Allstars‘ around the globe. In the last two decades, the airline has gone on to carry close to a billion passengers to over 130 destinations in 23 countries within its network. With the mission to serve the underserved, AirAsia has connected people and places, and has largely been credited for democratising air travel in the region with its famous tagline ‘Now Everyone Can Fly‘.