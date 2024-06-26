Airbnb Bookings for Stays in Kochi Witnessed 60% Surge in 2023

Kochi, a city steeped in history and cultural richness, has emerged as a popular destination for Indian travelers. Renowned for its heritage that dates back centuries, Kochi offers a fascinating blend of historical landmarks, diverse cultural influences, and exceptional hospitality. This coastal city, often referred to as the “Queen of the Arabian Sea“, has been a vibrant trading port for over hundreds of years, attracting explorers, traders, and travelers from around the world. With its unique mix of colonial architecture, traditional Kerala culture, and scenic beauty, Kochi provides a myriad of experiences, from serene stays to captivating cultural encounters.

Rising Popularity Among Indian Travelers

Airbnb data revealed an over 60% increase in bookings for stays in Kochi in 2023 compared to the previous year(1), highlighting the citys growing appeal. This surge reflects the increasing interest among Indian travelers to explore unique domestic destinations with deep cultural roots.

Millennials at the Forefront of Kochi Exploration

Millennials are leading the exploration of Kochi, drawn by its rich history and diverse attractions(2). This trend underscores the citys appeal to younger travelers seeking meaningful and immersive experiences.

Family and Group Travel Leading the Way

A significant trend observed is the rising popularity of family and group travel among Indian travelers to Kochi(3). This shift indicates that more travelers are looking to share the rich cultural experiences of Kochi with their loved ones.

Airbnb and its host community is dedicated to providing travelers with memorable experiences in Kochi, connecting them with authentic local experiences that make each trip unforgettable.

Showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kochi, Kerala:

Last year, Airbnb signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to promote India as a high-potential tourism destination and to highlight its rich cultural heritage. Central to this partnership is the launch of the exclusive ‘Soul of India’ microsite, which showcases an array of heritage stays across the country. This initiative aims to shine a spotlight on India’s diverse cultural heritage and attract travelers to explore its historical treasures. As a part of this initiative, we are excited to showcase some of our beautiful heritage homes on Airbnb in Kochi and a variety of cultural experiences that travelers can immerse themselves into.

Discover Kochi’s Unique Heritage Stays on Airbnb

Travelers can immerse themselves in Kochis history through unique heritage stays available on Airbnb. These heritage properties, steeped in history and architectural brilliance, offer an authentic glimpse into India’s rich cultural tapestry.

Here are a few heritage Airbnbs that you can stay at during your next trip to Kochi:

Brunton Boatyard: Located in historical Fort Cochin, Brunton Boatyard is a restored period building that brings to life 19th century Malabar. With influences from the Portuguese, Dutch, and British eras, this five-star hotel offers high ceilings, hanging fans, and a plethora of artifacts reflecting its colonial past.

Chittoor Kottaram: This former kings residence offers unparalleled privacy and luxury. Located on the banks of Keralas backwaters, Chittoor Kottaram caters to a single occupant or family at a time, providing a unique and intimate experience steeped in history.

River Lodge: Cranganor History Caf & Riverside Chteau: This labor of love by Rasmi and Vineeth combines their passion for history with modern hospitality. Situated in the ancient port city region of Muziris, the lodge offers a rich historical narrative dating back over three millennia, coupled with serene riverside views.

Cheppanam House: A reinstalled heritage wooden house originally from Paika, Cheppanam House reflects the migration and architectural practices of Keralas past. This house offers a unique stay experience with its historical timber construction and picturesque setting.

Explore the Cultural Heritage of Kochi:

Travelers visiting Kochi can indulge in a variety of cultural experiences that highlight the citys rich heritage:

A Heritage Tour of Fort Kochi: Discover the iconic Chinese fishing nets, Manja Bhagavati Temple, Vasco da Gama Church and the Dutch Palace, an ASI museum that holds ancient secrets.

Ottan Thullal Cultural Performance: Witness this traditional form of dance and performance art unique to Kerala.

Visit the Muziris Heritage Project: The Muziris Heritage Project is one of the biggest conservation projects in India, where the state and the central governments have come together, with support from UNESCO, to conserve a rich culture that is 3000 years old or more.

Sopana Sangeetham (Temple Song): Experience the soulful temple music that is integral to Keralas cultural fabric.

Kathakali Dance Performance: Marvel at this classical Indian dance-drama known for its vibrant costumes and expressive gestures.

Kalaripayattu Martial Arts Performance: Watch a demonstration of Keralas ancient martial art form.

Houseboat Tour of the Backwaters: Enjoy a tranquil cruise through Keralas scenic backwaters.

Authentic Kerala Food: Savor the flavors of traditional Kerala cuisine, known for its rich spices and fresh ingredients.

