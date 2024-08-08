InternationalNational

Airbnb sees almost 340% Increase in Domestic Searches for the Independence Day & Raksha Bandhan Weekend

August 8, 2024


As India gears up for the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan long weekend, Airbnb’s latest search data reveals a significant surge in travel interest. Indian travellers are eagerly planning both domestic and international trips to make the most of the extended break.

The data highlights an approximately 340% Y-o-Y increase in domestic searches for Airbnb stays during the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan long weekend[1]. The following destinations have emerged as the top domestic destinations, reflecting a rising preference among Indian travellers for local exploration[2]:

  • Goa
  • Lonavala
  • Puducherry
  • Mumbai
  • Bengaluru
  • New Delhi
  • Udaipur

“The data underscores a growing trend amongst Indian travelers to explore domestic destinations during short breaks and long weekends as they are easily accessible. At Airbnb, we are excited to offer a wide range of stays as people explore new locations and immerse themselves in the local culture through our host offerings,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.



