Airtel Hikes Basic Tariffs in Seven Regions by Nearly 57 Percent

Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) was Rs. 190 in the September quarter, a 3.8 percent sequential rise and a roughly 24 percent year-on-year increase.
Airtel News: India’s number 2 telecom carrier by subscribers, Bharti Airtel has brought a new entry-level plan at Rs 155 in seven regions effectively raising basic tariffs by nearly 57 percent. According to the company’s spokesperson, the new plan was introduced in regions including the states of Karnataka, Bihar and Rajasthan, after discontinuing the existing tariffs of Rs. 99.
Last year, the company introduced the new plan on a trial basis in the states of Odisha and Haryana.
ARPU is a key performance indicator for telecom firms,
The ARPU needed to be at Rs. 200 and ultimately at Rs. 300 for a financially healthy business model, Airtel said in November 2021, when it last raised tariffs.
Larger rival Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, had ARPU at Rs. 177.2 in the September quarter which rose slightly to Rs. 178.2 in the December quarter. Jio, which disrupted the industry with cut-price rates in 2016, has not yet raised tariffs in over a year.
Airtel is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on February 7.
Published Date: January 25, 2023 6:26 PM IST
