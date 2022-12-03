Airtel offers four Cricket plans, out of which users will get Amazon Prime membership in two plans.

Airtel Recharge Plans To Include Amazon Prime Membership And Lots More | Details Inside

Airtel plans: There are many recharge plans in Airtel’s portfolio. The company offers a separate plan for cricket lovers. The Telecom operator has modified its cricket plans. Now users will get different services in these recharge plans. Airtel offers four Cricket plans, out of which users will get Amazon Prime membership in two plans.

Earlier in these plans, the company used to offer access to Disney Plus Hotstar. Now consumers are getting Amazon Prime membership instead of Disney Plus Hotstar.

At the same time, users will not get any OTT benefit in the recharge plan of Rs 2999. While the plan of Rs 3359 will get access to both Disney Plus Hotstar and Prime Video Mobile Edition. Let’s know the details of all these recharge plans.

WHAT WILL BE AVAILABLE IN RS 699 PLAN

This plan of Airtel comes with a validity of 56 days. In this plan, users get 3GB data daily. Apart from this, consumers will get the benefit of unlimited voice calling and daily 100 SMS.

With recharge, users will get access to Amazon Prime membership for 56 days. Apart from this, users can also take advantage of the Xstream Mobile Pack.

RS 999 RECHARGE PLAN

In this plan, you will get 84 days of validity. Users get 2.5GB of data daily. Apart from this, the benefit of unlimited voice calling and daily 100 SMS will be available. Users will also get an Amazon Prime membership in the plan. Users can take advantage of the Xstream Mobile pack and other benefits.

AIRTEL PLAN OF RS 2999

The company is not offering any OTT subscription in the Rs 2999 recharge plan. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days. In this, users get the benefit of daily 2GB data, unlimited voice calling, and daily 100 SMSes. Apart from this, the benefits of Free Hello Tune, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Fastag Cashback, and Wynk Music will also be available.

AIRTEL RECHARGE OF RS 3359

In this recharge plan of Airtel, users get one-year validity. Consumers get the benefit of daily 2.5GB data, unlimited calls, and daily 100 SMS in the plan. Apart from this, users will get a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. Along with this, users are also getting one-year subscriptions to Disney + Hotstar Mobile. Users will also get additional benefits in recharge.



