Airtel’s AI-powered network solution eliminates spam calls and SMSes for customers in West Bengal

By Priti Debnath,Kolkata:- Bharti Airtel’s new AI-powered spam detection system has provided much-needed relief to customers in West Bengal. In the 28 days since its launch, this pioneering telecom solution has successfully identified 154 million potential spam calls and 8 million spam SMS messages in West Bengal.

All Airtel mobile customers in West Bengal now have automatic access to the free solution without needing to request service or download an app.

Commenting on the launch, Ayan Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer, West Bengal & Orissa, Bharti Airtel, said,

“As connectivity expands, customers are more frequently encountering an influx of scams, fraud, and damaging communications that can leave them feeling unprotected. To combat these digital risks, Airtel is proud to introduce a groundbreaking AI-based solution designed to proactively spot suspected spam calls and messages. By leveraging sophisticated technology, Airtel is enhancing the security of its 24 million customers in West Bengal, helping to create a safer communication experience for all.”

Developed in-house by Airtel’s data scientists, the AI-powered solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as “Suspected Spam”. The network powered by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration amongst several others, on a real time basis. By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately.

A dual-layered protection, the solution has two filters – one at the network layer and the second at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS passes through this dual-layered AI shield. In two milliseconds the solution processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls. This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real time basis using the power of AI.

Additionally, the solution also alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS. For this, Airtel has built a centralized database of blacklisted URLs and every SMS is scanned in real time by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm to caution users from accidently clicking on suspicious links. The solution can also detect anomalies such as frequent IMEI changes – a typical indicator of fraudulent behavior. By layering these protective measures, the company is ensuring its customers receive the maximum level of defense against the evolving landscape of spam and fraud threats.