Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, List Of Celebs Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Engagement Bash
At the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement party, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, all showed up to the party.
A few days back, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a private roka ceremony inside Shreenathji temple, Nathdwara in Rajasthan. The couple flew back to Mumbai and had a party for their friends which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among others.Post the private roka ceremony, the couple is set to get engaged today and their engagement bash looks like a grand affair. The entire Ambani clan posed together as one happy family. One saw Mukesh and Nita Ambani with Anant and Radhika, along with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Anand Ambani and Shloka Mehta.
Published Date: January 20, 2023 12:31 PM IST
