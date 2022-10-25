AISSEE 2023 Registration Begins at aissee.nta.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Steps to Fill Application Form

AISSEE 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the AISEEE Application form by visiting the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. NTA will be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2023 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2023-24.Also Read – CTET 2022 Registration Begins From Oct 31; Here’s How to Apply at ctet.nic.in

AISSEE 2023 Registration: How To Fill AISSEE Application Form

Visit the official website of AISSEE 2023 at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AISSEE 2023 Application Form.” The link will be available in the candidate activity.

Register yourself by creating an account.

Once registered, log in again to your account by using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill in the details required. Upload the necessary documents as specified.

Pay the fee and Submit the application form. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

AISSEE 2023 Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for admission to Class VI: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2023.Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools. Eligibility for admission to approved New Sainik Schools is detailed in the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility for admission to Class IX: Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2023 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission. AISSEE 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023.

AISSEE 2023 Registration: Check Exam Fee

General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen: Rs 650

SC/ST-Rs 500

Candidates who desire to appear in the exam are advised to read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2023and apply online only at https://aissee.nta.nic.ac.in between 21.10.2022 and 30.11.2022. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through a payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking.