AISSEE Registration 2023 NTA Extends Application Deadline Till December 5 Check Full Details Here

AISSEE Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 till December 5. Candidates can fill up the AISEEE Application form by logging onto official website at aissee.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the last date for submitting the AISSEE application form was set at November 30. However, the AISSEE Registration 2023 deadline has been extended till December 5 (Monday).

AISSEE 2023 Registration: How To Fill AISSEE Application Form

Visit the official website of AISSEE 2023 at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AISSEE 2023 Application Form.” The link will be available in the candidate activity.

Register yourself by creating an account. Once registered, log in again to your account by using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill in the details required. Upload the necessary documents as specified.

Pay the fee and Submit the application form. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

AISSEE 2023 Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for admission to Class VI: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2023.Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools. Eligibility for admission to approved New Sainik Schools is detailed in the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility for admission to Class IX: Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2023 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission. AISSEE 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023.

AISSEE 2023 Registration: Check Exam Fee

General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen: Rs 650

SC/ST-Rs 500



