Ajay Devgn Film Gets More on Day 12 Than Varun Dhawan on Day 5

Bhediya vs Drisham 2 box office collection detailed report: While Varun Dhawan’s film remains steady on Tuesday, Ajay Devgn’s film collects fabulously even on its 12th day. Check the day-wise box office breakup here.

Bhediya vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Bhediya had a decent Tuesday at the Box Office with collections in the range of what it collected on Monday. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film has been performing mildly at the ticket window. This is because the Drishyam 2 wave is still on and it has definitely eaten a lot into Bhediya’s business.

After opening at Rs 7.48 crore, the film ended its first weekend at Rs 28.55 crore nett which was neither fantastic nor underwhelming. The creature comedy kept steady on Monday and showed the same behaviour on Tuesday as well.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF BHEDIYA AFTER 5 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 7.48 crore

Saturday: Rs 9.57 crore

Sunday: Rs 11.50 crore

Monday: Rs 3.85 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3-3.25 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 35.65 crore (approx)

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 has moved past Rs 150 crore at the domestic Box Office while it crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore worldwide within 10 days. The film’s second Tuesday collections are in the range of Rs 5-5.25 crore nett which is fabulous considering the Ajay Devgn starrer has only shown growth since its release.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF DRISHYAM 2 AFTER 12 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 15.38 crore Saturday: Rs 21.59 crore Sunday: Rs 27.17 crore Monday: Rs 11.87 crore Tuesday: Rs 10.48 crore Wednesday: Rs 9.55 crore Thursday: Rs 8.62 crore

Total (week 1): Rs 104.66 crore Friday: Rs 7.87 crore Saturday: Rs 14.05 crore Sunday: Rs 17.32 crore Monday: Rs 5.44 crore Tuesday: Rs 5-5.25 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 154.59 crore (approx)

Both films have attracted the audience to the theatres and it will be interesting to see if the other Bollywood movies releasing in the coming week will be able to maintain the same pace or not. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Drishyam 2!



