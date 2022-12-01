Thursday, December 1, 2022
Ajay Devgn to Make a Comeback in Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Universe Saga

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn will be making a comeback in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe saga after completing his work on Bholaa.

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn will soon return as the super-cop in Rohit Shetty’s action-studded franchise. The actor is all set to resume the character of Bajirao Singham in the cop-universe. Ajay made an extended cameo as Singham in Rohit’s directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in titular role. The film also had Ranveer Singh’s Simmba aka Sangram Bhalerao making an action-packed special appearance. Now, it has been made official about Ajay and Rohit’s collaboration in Singham Again, a sequel to the 2014 film Singham Returns. This will be the third installment of the Singham series.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST UPDATE ON SINGHAM AGAIN:

AJAY DEVGN AND ROHIT SHETTY TO SOON START WORK ON SINGHAM AGAIN

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa. Ajay had recently announced his new actioner Bholaa, which is an official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi which is a spin-off to the 2022 crime thriller Vikram starring Kamal Haasan. Ajay is all set to play Karthi’s character in the Hindi adaptation.

Ajay’s recent release Drishyam 2 directed by Abhishek Pathak has collected Rs 160 Crore at the box office.

For more updates on Ajay Devgn and Singham Again, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 8:54 PM IST





