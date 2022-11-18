Drishyam 2 picks up the trails from where it left in Drishyam (2015) and must say that the wait of seven years is worth it.

Drishyam 2 Review: Ajay Devgn’s Love For Family, Tabu’s Hunt For Truth, Akshaye Khanna’s Chase For Justice

Drishyam 2 Review: Drishyam 2 picks up the trails from where it left in Drishyam (2015) and must say that the wait of seven years is worth it. It’s again Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor comprising the characters from the previous. Here we have two aces as an addition, Akshaye Khanna and Saurabh Shukla, and all these actors have been able to carry the script very subtly but sharply with whatever screen time allotted.

THE PLOT

Seven years later, Vijay Salgaoncar (Ajay Devgn) is now richer and owns a cinema hall, and lives a good quality life with his wife and two daughters. Sameer “Sam” Deshmukh’s case has not been solved yet despite his mother Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu, being the Inspector General of Goa Police. Rajat Kapoor plays Tabu’s husband and Sam’s father Mahesh Deshmukh. The case is put in cold storage as it is made obvious that the Deshmukh family has settled in London. But Meera doesn’t give up the pursuit and with the help of the present-day Inspector General of Goa Police and her batchmate Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna) keeps up the hot pursuit.

THE SETTING AND CINEMATOGRAPHY

The story is based in Goa, and the geography and the hot spots associated with the state are used sparingly. Don’t expect to see the beaches and other popular landmarks. Camera work is smart as the use of light and shade is finely balanced. The frames are kept loose but for a purpose. There are hardly any mid-shots or close-ups, but the eagle-eye view (from the top) makes up for it. You will have to see the movie to know why.

WHAT WORKS

The story moves on a single track but is gripping. The characters and settings are not loud. Much of the performance is through minimum, mundane emotions that any common person can relate to. The way the story unfolds is brilliant and it rattles you toward the end. An experience to be experienced!

ONE THING WRONG

Drishyam 2 has its weak link too but it is a part of the plot, the investigation, and the desperation of the police to somehow make Vijay Salgaoncar CONFESS “his crime”. Can’t divulge hence given you the clue above. Hmm, a bit more; what’s going on the other side of the glass, who is doing it, and to whom as Vijay watches helplessly? It’s not allowed by our laws.

THE VERDICT

Predictable though very interesting, loose frames but tight script and direction, and no one is loud, not even the setup. A must-watch because masterpieces like this are churned out rarely.

4 stars out of 5



