Wednesday, November 9, 2022
National

Ajay Shyam Or Kuldeep Singh Rathore – Who Will Win Voters' Trust?

Theog Assembly Constituency : In 2017, Rakesh Singha of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) won the seat by defeating Rakesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1983 votes.

Theog Assembly Constituency: Ajay Shyam Or Kuldeep Singh Rathore – Who Will Win Voters’ Trust?
Theog Assembly constituency comes under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Theog Assembly constituency, also known as Theog-Kumarsain constituency, is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh It is a segment of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Rakesh Singha of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) won the seat by defeating Rakesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1983 votes. Theog Assembly constituency comes under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION 

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
  • Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
  • Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
  • Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
  • Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

CANDIDATES FOR 2022 ASSEMBLY ELECTION- THEOG CONSTITUENCY 

  • Attar Singh Chandel(Aam Aadmi Party)
  • Indu Varma(Independent)
  • Vijay Pal Khachi(Independent)
  • Ajay Shyam (Bharatiya Janata Party)
  • Rakesh Singha(Communist Party of India (Marxist))
  • Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Indian National Congress)
  • Jia Lal Sadhak(Bahujan Samaj Party)
  • Amit Mehta(Independent)

THEOG ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin
Rakesh Singha CPM Winner 24,791 42.73% 1,983
Rakesh Verma BJP Runner Up 22,808 39.31%
Deepak Rahour INC 3rd 9,101 15.69%
Devi Ram Sharma IND 4th 641 1.10%
None Of The Above NOTA 5th 383 0.66%
Roshan Lal IND 6th 294 0.51%




Published Date: November 10, 2022 1:47 AM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 1:51 AM IST





