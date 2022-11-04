‘Ajgar Dada’: Know The Unique Story Of A Python Longer Than Anaconda Worshipped In Madhya Pradesh’s Temple

Sagar: India is home t varied traditions, rituals and customs. In another unique custom, a place in Madhya Pradesh worships a python that is claimed to be even longer than anaconda. The locals in Saga

Ajgar Dada is a living python worhispped in Baghraj Temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Pixabay, Representational)

Sagar: India is home t varied traditions, rituals and customs. In another unique custom, a place in Madhya Pradesh worships a python that is claimed to be even longer than anaconda. The locals in Sagar are said to worship this reptile who is reportedly living inside the cave since decades and goes by the name ‘Ajgar Dada’.’

AJGAR DADA: PYHTON WORSHIPPED IN MADHY PRADESH

The locals of Sagar reportedly saw the reptile in the cave of the temple complex two days ago. According to locals it is more than 40 feet long and has never harmed anyone in the vicinity, reported NDTV. Devotees visit Baghraj temple to worship Harsiddhi Mata but have also seen offering prayers to Ajgar Dada after it was spotted inside the cave.

The elderly say that no one has ever seen the python in its entirety. The locals’ faith is immense and they believe the reptile to be the reincarnation of a sage.

Pushpendra Maharaj, the priest of the temple, say “Ajgar Dada” is not aggressive. “He is a protector of the temple and we have been worshipping him for years.”

The priest further said that 10-feet-long cobra snakes are also seen around the temple complex. He claimed that the snakes have never harmed anyone.

Anacondas are a group of large snakes, which are found in South America. Four species are currently recognised: The green anaconda, the yellow anaconda, the dark-spotted one and the Bolivian anaconda.

