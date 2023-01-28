Ajinkya Rahane, Indias Test Specialist, Bats For Five-Day Format Throughout Ranji Trophy

Home

Sports

Ajinkya Rahane, India’s Test Specialist, Bats For Five-Day Format Throughout Ranji Trophy

At present, the group stages of the Ranji Trophy are being played in a four-day format. Quarterfinal onwards, the games are played in five days.

Ajinkya Rahane plays for Mumbai in domestic circuit. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Out-of-form India Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane has voted for five-day games all throughout the Ranji Trophy instead of only in knockouts stages which is currently being implemented.

At present, the group stages of Ranji Trophy are played in four days with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final conducted over five days. “First-class cricket can become five-day cricket,” Rahane was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after after Mumbai’s draw against Maharashtra.

“We play Test matches over five days and in five days the possibility of a result is almost guaranteed. You will get more results. Every game should be result-oriented,” added the veteran India batter, who has played 82 Tests for India so far.

According to the right-hander, getting results in a four-day matches is really challenging and the five-day format will only make the domestic cricketers get used to the rigours of first-class cricket.

“In four-day games, on flat decks, you don’t really get results. We tried to get as many results as possible, but it becomes challenging. In five-day cricket, that will happen more frequently,” added Rahane, who has close to 13000 runs in first-class cricket.

“I don’t know how it can be fit into the calendar, but five-day cricket will make domestic cricketers get used to the rigours of first-class cricket. If you play out a session, you can save a match in four-day games.

“But if you are made to slog for three more sessions, it will give them a better opportunity to develop better Test cricketers,” said Rahane. “It can automatically be carried forward into international cricket.

“How to survive sessions, how to be disciplined with the ball, all these factors can be taken care of if we play all Ranji Trophy games over five days. Anyway, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final are five-day games. If it’s implemented in the league [stage], nothing like that.”



