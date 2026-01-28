14th September 2023:

Here are some of the key details:

The aircraft was cleared to land on Runway 27 and given landing clearance.

At the time of landing, Mumbai Airport was experiencing heavy rain and reduced visibility.

During landing, the aircraft drifted to the right of Runway 27 and moved toward Apron C.

About 40 seconds after the autopilot was disconnected, a stick shaker alert sounded in the cockpit, accompanied by a stall warning.

EGPWS warnings were generated, and the aircraft crash-landed at the shoulder of the intersection of Taxiway W and Taxiway N.

As a result, the fuselage broke into two pieces and skidded, finally coming to a stop near the intersection of Taxiway U and Taxiway N on an unpaved area (near stand C80).

