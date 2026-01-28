The Times Of Bengal

Ajit Pawar Death: Sharad Pawar reached to Baramati as plane crash reported near airport

Baramati: Sharad Pawar reached Baramati after reports of a plane crash near the airport. He visited the area to understand the situation and get updates from officials. Authorities are checking the cause of the incident, and more details are expected soon.

According to reports, Ajit Pawar, NCP leader and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, was involved in a plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati this morning. The reports say that four other people, including the pilots and his security staff, were also killed. The small aircraft took off from Mumbai at around 8:10 am and crashed near Baramati airport while trying to land about 30 minutes later. Reports also claimed that Pawar was scheduled to attend four public meetings ahead of the local body elections next month.





