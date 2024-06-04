Home

News

Ajit Pawar Loses Family Battle, Supriya Sule Leads In Baramati; Whose NCP Is Original?

Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Baramati is at last stage, who is winning the constituency and also whom people chose as a real ‘NCP’?

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ajit Pawar parted ways with uncle Sharad Pawar last year and allied with the BJP in Maharashtra. It was the time when only 8 months were left for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP was already in alliance with Eknath Shinde, so it formed the coalition of three parties. Like Shiv Sena the matter went into the Supreme court, but the Election commission gave the symbol and name of NCP to Ajit Pawar faction.

There were no elections held in Maharashtra after Shinde and Ajit Pawar broke their parties and allied with BJP. Lok Sabha election was the first test of both the factions to prove themselves and sustain in politics. According to various political analysts there was a sympathy wave from the side of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP (SP) faction always claimed their party as the original party whereas Ajit Pawar party also made a similar claim with the help of the name and symbol given to them by the Election Commission. Today when Lok Sabha election results have come out, it gives a clear picture of whom people of Maharashtra are considering as the original NCP.

So far when the counting is going on Ajit Pawar’s NCP has only won one seat from Raigad of Sunil Tatkare. Whereas Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction was leading on 7 seats as per current status.

The most interesting constituency for the whole Maharashtra was of baramati this year, as Sharad Pawar himself fought from the constituency since the start of his political career and then his daughter, Supriya Sule is winning the constituency since 2009. However, this year for the first time after Ajit Pawar parted ways and allied with the BJP, the coalition left the seat for Ajit Pawar. NCP decided to give tickets to Ajit Pawar’s wife and Supriya Sule’s sister in law, Sunetra pawar. So the battle of Baramati became Pawar Vs Pawar or Beti vs bahu. So all eyes were on this constituency to check who among the Pawar family will win the Baramati?

Now Baramatikar has given the answer to this question and they have chosen their Beti (daughter) Supriya Sule as a winner. Supriya Sule, defeating Ajit Pawar’s wife, emerged as a winner and maintained the lead with 51,578 votes.







