Ajith Kumar Heist-Dama Enters Rs 100 cr Club

- Home
- Entertainment
- Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar’s Heist-Dama Enters Rs 100 cr Club
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 4: The heist-drama earned Rs 64.09 crore in Tamil Nadu, beating Vijay’s Varisu with Rs 42.53 crore.
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu has grown big in terms of earnings at the box office – all thanks to the weekend and Pongal festival. Released on January 11 with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Thunivu has entered Rs 100 crore club! Yes, you read that right. On day 4, the heist-drama earned Rs 64.09 crore in Tamil Nadu, beating Vijay’s Varisu with Rs 42.53 crore. Thunivu has earned Rs 100 crore so far worldwide, said Monabalan Vijayabalan. He drew comparisons between KGF 2 and Beast, which clashed last year and the Vijay-starrer fell blank in front of the high-octane Yash-starrer.
#Thunivu has crossed ₹ 100 Crs at the WW Box Office..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 15, 2023
Thunivu’s Tamil Nadu Collection:
#Thunivu TN Box Office
Day 1 – ₹ 24.59 cr
Day 2 – ₹ 14.32 cr
Day 3 – ₹ 12.06 cr
Day 4 – ₹ 13.12 cr
Total – ₹ 64.09 cr#AjithKumar
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 15, 2023
The domestic and overseas collections of Ajith Kumar’s film have been average since day 1, however, after Pongal, the traction increased and it continues to grab support from fans.
Thunivu is an action-packed film where Ajith Kumar plays a dacoit who robs a bank at gunpoint. Ajith brings the audience under his control with his very first scene. The body language, dialogues and stylish dance of the actor are all flamboyant and poignant.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 2:45 PM IST
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 2:49 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Toddlers Reaction To Whitney Houston Song Is More Precious Than Grammy Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralToddlers’ Reaction To Whitney Houston’s Song Is More Precious Than Grammy | Watch Viral Video To be honest,...
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 16th Jan To 22nd Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryWeekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 16th Jan To 22nd Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs...
Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. 300 Posts on Offer
[ad_1] Home EducationLIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. 300 Posts on Offer LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Interested...
Belgium Player Expresses Disappointment On FIH Hockey Mens World Cup 2023 Hosts India
[ad_1] Home SportsBelgium Player Expresses Disappointment On FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Hosts India Belgium's Elliot van Strydonck said...
JEE Main 2023 January Session In 10 Days; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023 January Session In 10 Days; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow JEE Main 2023...
Ved Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentVed Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’souza’s Romantic-Drama Becomes Second-Highest Earning Marathi Film Post Sairat Ved Box Office...
Average Rating