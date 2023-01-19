Ajith Kumar Heist-Drama Crosses Rs 225 Crore, Check Day-Wise Earnings

National

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 8: Rs 225 crore is the expected lifetime collection for Ajith Kumar starrer in Tamil Nadu theatrical. Check detailed report inside.

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu recorded a fabulous first week globally. The film continued to collect in the double digits even on its eighth day at the Box Office, which is both fantastic and rare to see in the case of most films. The H. Vinoth directorial earned Rs 225.57 crore worldwide as reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. This also means that Thunivu finished its week one right on the verge of the Rs 200 crore benchmark.

As per trade reports, Thunivu managed to earn more than Rs 5.75 in India. The worldwide collection of Ajith’s heist-drama reportedly stands around Rs 175 to Rs.180 crores and the film is almost Rs 40 crores less than Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The battle between both releases is still on as there is no stopping at the ticket window on day 8.

AREA-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF THUNIVU

Varisu and Thunivu hit the screens as special Pongal releases last week. Other festive releases in South India – Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya are also rocking the ticket window.

For more Box Office updates on Varisu, watch this space!




Published Date: January 19, 2023 1:45 PM IST



Updated Date: January 19, 2023 1:47 PM IST





