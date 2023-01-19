Ajith Kumar Heist-Drama Crosses Rs 225 Crore, Check Day-Wise Earnings

Home

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar’s Heist-Drama Crosses Rs 225 Crore, Check Day-Wise Earnings

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 8: Rs 225 crore is the expected lifetime collection for Ajith Kumar starrer in Tamil Nadu theatrical. Check detailed report inside.

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu recorded a fabulous first week globally. The film continued to collect in the double digits even on its eighth day at the Box Office, which is both fantastic and rare to see in the case of most films. The H. Vinoth directorial earned Rs 225.57 crore worldwide as reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. This also means that Thunivu finished its week one right on the verge of the Rs 200 crore benchmark.

#Thunivu ENTERS ₹200 cr club at the WW BO. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 18, 2023

As per trade reports, Thunivu managed to earn more than Rs 5.75 in India. The worldwide collection of Ajith’s heist-drama reportedly stands around Rs 175 to Rs.180 crores and the film is almost Rs 40 crores less than Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The battle between both releases is still on as there is no stopping at the ticket window on day 8.

AREA-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF THUNIVU

#Thunivu 8 Days Box Office Tamilnadu : ₹141.12+ Crs

Andhra & Nizam : ₹6.30+ Crs

Kerala : ₹5.95+ Crs

Karnataka : ₹13.20+ Crs

Rest of India : ₹10+ Crs

Overseas : ₹49+ Crs Total Worldwide Gross : ₹225.57+ Crs#BlockbusterThunivu#ThunivuPongalWinner pic.twitter.com/ualWQURW2M — (@sulthan2022) January 19, 2023

Varisu and Thunivu hit the screens as special Pongal releases last week. Other festive releases in South India – Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya are also rocking the ticket window.

