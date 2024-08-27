Home

‘NDA Is Necessary For Jharkhand’: AJSU Chief Confirms Alliance With BJP For Upcoming Assembly Polls

The AJSU Party chief’s visit comes on a day when Champai Soren also arrived in Delhi for the second time in 10 days amid speculation that he may meet senior BJP leaders here to discuss his future political course of action.

Following the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, All Jharkhand Students Union president Sudesh Mahto confirmed an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Jharkhand elections. He further criticised the state government’s handling of Jharkhand’s current political situation. “A discussion was done on the present political situation in Jharkhand and the situation in which the state government has brought the state. It has been decided that we will contest the elections together. It will be good if Champai Soren becomes a part of the NDA,” Sudesh Mahto told ANI.

“Today I met with Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah in New Delhi. On this occasion, there was an in-depth discussion on various topics related to the development of Jharkhand, the current political situation and the upcoming assembly elections,” he said in Hindi on X after the meeting.

“The NDA government is necessary for the state of Jharkhand and we will fight the elections unitedly,” Mahto said and shared a picture of his meeting with Shah.

आज नई दिल्ली में माननीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी से मुलाकात हुई। इस अवसर पर झारखंड के विकास, वर्तमान राजनीतिक हालात और आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव से संबंधित विभिन्न विषयों पर गहन चर्चा हुई। एनडीए सरकार झारखंड राज्य के लिए आवश्यक है और हम एकजुट होकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। pic.twitter.com/bCwJKq9Mrp — Sudesh Mahto (@SudeshMahtoAJSU) August 26, 2024

The AJSU Party had contested the last assembly polls alone in Jharkhand. However, it tied up with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to PTI after he met with Shah, Mahto said, “We discussed the prevailing political scenario in Jharkhand. We also discussed how we can go together and win people’s faith in the state.” “We also discussed at the meeting the functioning of the JMM-led government in the state and its impact,” he added.

The issue of senior JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren expressing his resentment with his party was also discussed in the meeting, Mahto said.

Champai Soren was made the chief minister of Jharkhand earlier this year following the arrest of the then-chief minister Heman Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

He later had to step down to enable Hemant Soren to come back at the helm after he was granted bail in the case in June.

Prior to this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren will join the BJP. Sarma said Soren will join the party on August 30 in Ranchi.

He posted a picture of Soren meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here. Sarma, who is the BJP’s co-incharge for the Jharkhand assembly polls, was also part of the meeting. “Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi,” Sarma said on ‘X’.

A Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, Soren had accused its leadership of insulting him and announced that he would soon decide on his next political course. It was widely speculated that he might join the BJP, with JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accusing the party of working to poach its leaders.











