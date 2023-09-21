Akbar Holidays Joins Forces with Yas Island to Promote Exclusive ‘Kids Go Free’ Offer, Unleashing Unforgettable Memories

In a thrilling collaboration that promises unforgettable family adventures, Akbar Holidays has partnered with Yas Island to introduce the exclusive “Kids Go Free Offer“. This exciting initiative has taken the town by storm and is set to redefine family vacations. This special offer runs annually from May 15th to September 30th.

Check out the Kids Go Free at Warner Bros World in Abu Dhabi

Adding an extra layer of excitement to this incredible offer, a group of well-known family and lifestyle influencers recently embarked on a captivating journey to Yas Island. From August 12th to 15th, the stars and their little ones explored the wonders of Yas Islands parks, including the thrilling Ferrari World, the aquatic wonders of Sea World, and the magical world of Warner Bros. World.

Mrs. Benzy Nazar, CEO of Akbar Holidays, expressed her delight about this partnership and emphasised the profound importance of family bonds. She stated, “At Akbar Holidays, we cherish family connections. We were thrilled when Yas Island approached us to promote this exciting offer. Its not just about saving money; its about creating treasured memories with loved ones. We hope many families seize this incredible opportunity for a memorable adventure every year.”

The “Kids Go Free Offer” is a testament to the commitment of Akbar Holidays and Yas Island in fostering unforgettable family experiences. This exclusive promotion aims to make Yas Island more accessible to families, enabling them to create lasting memories together.

Yas Island is a world-renowned destination known for its thrilling attractions, family-friendly environment, and stunning leisure options. It offers a diverse range of experiences, from theme parks to luxury resorts, making it an ideal destination for families and adventure seekers alike.

