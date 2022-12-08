Saturday, December 10, 2022
National

Akhilesh on Way to Mainpuri As Dimple Heads Towards Victory

live

Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: India.Com brings to you the latest updates from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.

LIVE Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result
LIVE Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result

Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result: After three hours of counting, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav has taken a massive lead in the Mainpuri by-election. The daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, whose death last month necessitated the election is currently leading by over 54,000 votes. She contested the election against BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former MP.

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Mainpuri.




  • 11:12 AM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE: SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 54,797 votes; counting continues



  • 11:11 AM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav is heading to Mainpuri from Lucknow as Dimple Yadav continues to lead with a huge margin.



  • 9:50 AM IST


    Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls result 2022: SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a total of 16,933 votes so far, counting continues.



  • 9:14 AM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: SP’s Dimple Yadav Leads by 5,000 votes. Counting of votes underway.



  • 9:13 AM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: SP’s Dimple Yadav Leads by 2,400 votes. Counting underway.



  • 9:09 AM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: SP’s Dimple Yadav Leads by 24,00 Votes.



  • 8:58 AM IST


    LIVE Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result: Dimple Yadav Takes Lead After Three Rounds of Counting



  • 8:32 AM IST


    LIVE Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result: Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav maintains lead over BJP’s Raghuraj Shakya.



  • 8:31 AM IST


    LIVE Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result: Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav takes massive lead.







Published Date: December 8, 2022 11:17 AM IST





