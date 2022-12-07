Wednesday, December 7, 2022
National

Akshay Kumar To Paras Arora, List Of Actors Who Essayed The Role Of Marathi Warrior Chatrapati Shivaji In Films And Shows

Akshay Kumar to Paras Arora, here is a list Of actors who essayed the role of Marathi warrior in films and shows Watch Video to know full list.

Entertainment news: After Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is all set to step into the shoes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his upcoming period drama, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. The actor took to Instagram on December 6 and released his first look from Mahesh Majerekar’s directorial film. And the fans cannot keep calm. The actor looks completely unrecognizable as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the first look. Akshay also announced the commencement of the shoot. This first look of Akshay has indeed created a buzz and excitement of a new level among the fans. Well let us tell you that this is not the first time when an actor has attempted to portray the illustrious life on the Indian ruler on the screen. In this video, we will tell you about the actors who have played the role of Shivaji in films and shows and completely nailed it.




Published Date: December 7, 2022 1:24 PM IST





