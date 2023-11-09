Akutee by Sagarika: Where Elegance Meets Artistry

Sagarika Ghatge hosted an exclusive preview of her bespoke brand, Akutee today at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai’s members club Modernist. Conceived by mother-daughter duo, Urmila and Sagarika Ghatge, Akutee is a step back in time, to an era of rich history, artistic talent, and impeccable taste. Inspired by the simplicity and poise of the women of the Ghatge family, the brand stays true to its roots while preserving the essence of India’s cultural heritage.

Sagarika & Urmila Ghatge introduce Akutee, bespoke, hand painted apparel

The launch featured an immersive display of Akutee garments as well as the traditional ‘khaat’ used for hand-painting. The beautiful evening filled with stories, warm conversation, and appreciation for true beauty and elegance. In attendance were cricketing legends Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Rohan Gavaskar and Ajit Agarkar. Actors Huma Qureshi, Rhea Chakraborty and Prachi Desai added sparkle to the evening with Ritika Sajdeh, Shaila Merchant, Mandira Bedi, Gaurav Kapoor, Orry Awathraman, Kritika Kamra and Eka Lakhani. Captivating storytelling during the evening featured Nandita Ghatge, who is Sagarikas Kaki, and also the accomplished author of Ghatges, the Rise of Royal Dynasty, while she read intriguing excerpts from her book, offering a deep dive into the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Marathas which embodies the very essence that inspires this brand. A specially composed classical soundtrack by sarod artists Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash created a melodious ambience at the event. The event juxtaposed the heritage-inspired art of Akutee with the contemporary interiors of Modernist, underscoring the integration of tradition in modern lifestyles.

Surrounded by regal women while growing up, Sagarika distinctly recalls the influence of elegant women in her family. She remembers being in awe of their poise and grace, enchanted by how they elegantly draped chanderis, chiffons, tissues, and brocades at family gatherings and events. The simplicity of their choice in jewellery was striking – a string of pearls, glass bangles, and a few diamonds; nothing ostentatious or flashy, just understated yet exquisitely beautiful.

Like most daughters during their formative years, Sagarikas biggest influence was her mother, Urmila. Being strong, independent, and passionate, Urmila had embarked on her artistic journey at the age of 16 and over the years had continued to paint. Her fondness for nature was reflected in the hand-painted floral patterns that adorned the garments she wore and these patterns eventually became her signature style. Urmilas dedication extended beyond her own artistry; she also trained and mentored a collective of young artists to paint in her signature style and bring Akutee to life.

Akutee is not merely a fashion brand; it is a labour of love and a journey of grace, poise, and artistic expression. It serves as a tribute to rich textiles, intricate detailing, and hand-painted garments, a reminder of the grace and elegance of a bygone era characterised by artistic talent and impeccable taste. It is meticulously fashioned around the celebrated women of the Ghatge family, remaining loyal to its regal origins while resonating with the contemporary spirit of women today.

For more information and to explore the exquisite Akutee collection, please visit www.akutee.co.in.

Instagram: @akuteeindia

Facebook: Akutee by Sagarika