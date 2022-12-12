Monday, December 12, 2022
National

Alaya F Bold Looks: Times When Freddy Actress Set Internet On Fire With Her Hot And Sensuous Looks

Alaya isn’t just a versatile actress but a fashion Diva too. She keeps posting her hot and Sensuous looks on her Instagram handle that are loved by her fans. Checkout her hot and bold pictures in the video

Alaya F bold looks: Actress Alaya F has been in headlines these days. After delivering an outstanding performance in recently released Freddy which premiered on OTT on December 2, the actress is back on sets again. She is now all set to shoot for her next project SRI, a Srikanth Bolla biopic. The actress posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding the clapperboard and looked stunning in a yellow kurta. Her caption read Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI so excited to begin this journey,” The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar. Well, the gorgeous actress left fans stunned with her amazing acting skills in Freddy and now will rock again in her upcoming project. Well, let us let you that Alaya isn’t just a versatile actress but a fashion Diva too. She keeps posting her hot and Sensuous looks on her Instagram handle that are loved by her fans. So through the video let’s checkout some of her bold and hot looks that created a buzz on social media. 




Published Date: December 12, 2022 12:59 PM IST





