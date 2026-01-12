Home

Health

Alcohol-linked cancer deaths double in 30 years, researchers warn of seven high-risk types

A 30-year U.S. study has revealed that alcohol-related cancer deaths have more than doubled since 1990, Read what study revealed.

Alcohol-linked cancer deaths double in 30 years, researchers warn of seven high-risk types

Dr. Chinmay Jani on death caused by alcohol

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Seven alcohol-related cancers

Expert Says

Story Highlights

In the last few years, deaths caused by alcohol have been on the rise. As per experts, this concerning trend highlights the hidden carcinogenic risks of alcohol consumption. As per the new analysis presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting in Chicago, the number of alcohol-linked cancer deaths rose from below 12,000 in 1990 to over 23,000 in 2021. While previously alcohol was long associated with cancer, researchers now warn that alcohol, too, is a serious risk factor capable of triggering multiple types of cancer.Dr. Chinmay Jani, the study’s lead author and a clinical fellow in haematology and oncology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, said “We already know other risk factors, such as tobacco, for cancer. However, it is very important to know that alcohol is also a risk factor and can be a carcinogen in many different cancers.” The researcher who analysed national death rates caused by alcohol between 1990 and 2021, claims that deaths were higher in men. The research showed deaths were disproportionately higher among men and individuals aged 55 and older. As per year 1991 report, 2.5% of all cancer deaths in men and 1.46% in women were linked to alcohol. By 2021, those figures had climbed to 4.2% and 1.85%, respectively. Over that same period, men witnessed a 56% increase in deaths from alcohol-related cancers, while for women the number rose by nearly 8%.Dr. Jani explained, “Any amount of alcohol has the potential to harm health. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you are drinking every day, but alcohol has been shown to be a driving factor in several cancers.”The seven cancers most closely linked to alcohol include breast, liver, colorectal, throat, voice box, mouth, and oesophageal cancers.As per the study, liver, colorectal, and oesophageal cancers were the deadliest overall in 2021. Among men, liver cancer accounted for most deaths, while among women, breast cancer led the list. Dr. Jani noted, “It was not surprising that it was higher in men, but it was certainly surprising how much higher it was in men versus women.” He added, “The carcinogenic effect probably isn’t affecting you right away in your younger age, but as you continue to drink as you age, this carcinogen has an accumulative effect on the body.”Alcohol-linked cancer deaths doubled in the U.S. (1990 – 2021), rising from 12,000 to 23,000 cases.Men 55 and older saw the steepest surge, a 56% increase in deaths.Seven major cancers were identified as alcohol-related: breast, liver, colorectal, throat, voice box, mouth, and oesophagus.Experts caution that even small, long-term alcohol use can accumulate carcinogenic effects over time.