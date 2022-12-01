Thursday, December 1, 2022
Alert! Your Follower Count on Twitter May Witness a Massive Dip. Reason Here

Musk is also planning to up Twitter’s character limit from 280 to 1000. A few days ago a Twitter user suggested, “Get rid of character limits.”

New Delhi: Don’t fret if you are witnessing a drop in your follower count on Twitter. Elon Musk – the Twitter new boss is working on “purging a lot” of spam/scam accounts. In a tweet, Musk shared the update and said,”Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop.”

Moreover, Musk is also planning to up Twitter’s character limit from 280 to 1000. A few days ago a Twitter user suggested, “Get rid of character limits.”

“Absolutely”, the multi-billionaire responded.  Now it remains to be seen when Musk finally makes the changes regarding character limit.

For the unversed, the character limit has been one of the prime differences between Twitter and other social media services. Musk has shown interest in the idea of increasing the character limit on a number of occasions since his takeover of the platform, as per a report by Mashable. On November 27, a Twitter user suggested to Musk to increase the platform’s word limit from 280 to 420.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 4:52 PM IST





