Alia Bhatt Gets Nostalgic About Completing a Decade in Bollywood I Promise

Alia Bhatt Gets Nostalgic About Completing a Decade in Bollywood: Alia Bhatt recently got nostalgic about completing a decade in Bollywood. As her first film Student of the Year (SOTY) co-starring Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra clocks ten, the actor took to her Instagram handle. Alia expressed gratitude on her decade long cinematic journey and promised to work harder in future. The actor's first film SOTY was directed and produced by Karan Johar, which also marked Varuna and Sidharth's debut. B-town celebs, her pals and fans reacted to her heartfelt post. The soon-to-be mom wrote a long emotional caption along with her gorgeous picture thanking her fans and followers.

CHECK OUT ALIA BHATT’S INSTAGRAM POST AS SHE GETS NOSTALGIC ABOUT HER BOLLYWOOD JOURNEY:

Also Read – Neetu Kapoor Drops Heartfelt Wish For Alia Bhatt And Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth: '…My Beauties'

ALIA BHATT PROMISES HER FANS TO ‘DREAM DEEPER’

As the Brahmastra actor shared a sun-kissed photo of her in a stunning white sleeveless top, she wrote, "10 years today ☀️ …and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! .. I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic ☀️☀️☀️☀️ love love and only love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Dharma movies replied with a sweet fun comment and wrote, "Gulaabi aankhein jo teri dekhi, deewane saare dil 10 saal pehle ho gaye the! Congratulations to our shining student✨." Her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "The Best there is ❤️." A netizen wrote, "10 years and you have shaped up as a bright wonderful star! Feeling so nostalgic ❤️." A fan also replied, "OMG❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Alia, who is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, will next be seen in Netflix’ Heart of Stone. The Hollywood action-thriller also stars Gal Gadot in a stellar role.

