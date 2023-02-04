Home

Alia Bhatt Posts a Goofy Video on Treadmill as She Grooves to ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’, Shraddha Kapoor Reacts: ‘Kya Makkaari Hai’ – Watch

Alia Bhatt recently shared a goofy video on treadmill as she grooves to ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. – Watch

Alia Bhatt Grooves to ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’: Alia Bhatt recently posted a goofy video working out at the gym. The actress looked adorable in the funny video clip she shared on her Instagram handle. Alia can be seen grooving to the song Tere Pyaar Mein from her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The peppy romantic track is being hailed by the audiences for Ranbir’s sizzling chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan directorial is all about serene locations, humour, musical numbers and emotions. After a long time, Ranbir has returned to the romantic genre and is paired opposite Shraddha in the romantic comedy. Shraddha and Ranbir’s sensuous kissing scenes speak volumes about their on-screen camaraderie in TJMM. The actress is also shedding her girl-next-door image in the Ranbir starrer as she is seen donning scorching hot bikinis in Tere Pyaar Mein.

CHECK OUT ALIA BHATT GROOVING TO TERE PYAAR MEIN DURING WORKOUT:

SHRADDHA KAPOOR REACTS TO ALIA BHATT’S GOOFY GYM VIDEO

Alia took to her handle and captioned her post as, “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege 😅 @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada 🔁♥️ @ipritamofficial”. The actress is seen sweating it out at the gym as she runs on the treadmill. She looks drop-dead-gorgeous with her workout glow. The Brahmastra actress is seen donning a stunning black vest and matching pants. In the end she blows a flying kiss to the camera. Shraddha took to her Instagram stories and reposted Alia’s video and wrote, “Ohh My Cutest @aliabhatt…PS: Ye Kya Makkaari Hai Ranbir? Apne real id se aao”. Since, Ranbir operates with an unknown social media handle, his TJMM co-star took a sly dig on him, asking him to post with his original ID.

CHECK OUT SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S FUNNY REACTION TO ALIA’S VIDEO:

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh.

