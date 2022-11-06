Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently announced the arrival of their baby girl by sharing a picture of lion family on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Announce Arrival of Their Baby Girl With Picture of Lion Family – Check Beautiful Post

Alia-Ranbir Announce Baby Girl’s Arrival: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are ‘blessed and obsessed parents’ to their baby girl born on Sunday. The duo had rushed to HN Reliance hospital at around 7.30 AM. As soon as the actor couple welcomes their firstborn, Alia’s Instagram post had a beautiful picture with a heartfelt message from Ranbir and Alia. The power couple tied the knot in April 2022. In June 2022, Alia took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy as she wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.” Earlier, today, the actor’s father Mahesh Bhatt had also expressed his happiness and said, “Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life.” Fans and celebs reacted to Alia’s post and congratulated her and Ranbir on parenthood.

CHECK OUT ALIA BHATT’S EMOTIONAL INSTAGRAM POST:

ALIA BHATT AND RANBIR KAPOOR PEN A HEARTFELT NOTE ON BABY GIRL’S ARRIVAL

Alia captioned her post as, “♥️.” She shared a lion family picture along with an emotional message from her and Ranbir which read as, “And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is ❤️ We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir 👨‍👩‍👧.”

