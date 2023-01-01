Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s Cosy New Year 2023 Party With Friends at Their Favourite Balcony, See Inside Pics
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the new year with their close ones on their home’s balcony- See amazing pics
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the new year with their style at their favorite spot at home. The couple hosted an intimate party for their friends and family on Saturday night at their balcony. The new mom looked cute in her silk nightsuit and her sister Shaheen Bhatt accompanied her with the pyjamas for the house party. Ranbir and Alia’s Vastu home was all lit for the night and the balcony had all kinds of candles, lights and decorations. The guests were dressed in black and white outfits and the names included actor Aditya Roy Kapoor, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi Dhawan.
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her happy moments from New Year’s eve. She wrote in her caption, “Happy new new… with my loveliest ones.”
In one pic, she posed solo, making a heart with her hands and smiling with her eyes closed as she sat in front of cosy candle and fairy light decorations on the balcony.
India.com wishes you a very happy new year!
Published Date: January 1, 2023 8:52 AM IST
Updated Date: January 1, 2023 8:59 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
From Rishabh Pant to Suryakumar Yadav: BCCI Releases Names Of Best India Players Of 2022 In All Three Formats
[ad_1] As per BCCI, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were top performers for India in Test...
Massive Fire At Nursing Home In Delhi’s Greater Kailash Area; 2 Dead. Rescue Ops Underway
[ad_1] So far the cause of the fire is not known. Rescue ops are underway. Two women died after a...
Soon-to Marry Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrate New Year 2023 in Dubai, See Sizzling Pics
[ad_1] Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed 2023 with a bash in Dubai. Kiara in a sexy green dress oozes...
Pant All Set To Miss Australia Series, Three-way Race Between Bharat, Upendra And Kishan
[ad_1] The extent of Rishabh Pant's ligament tear, after his horrific car accident, is yet to be ascertained but if...
Mercury Dips In Delhi. North India Shivers On Day 1 Of 2023 As Cold Wave Kicks In
[ad_1] After a brief relief, winter is about to reach its peak in the northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana,...
Proposed AIIMS-Darbhanga Location Changed; THIS Will Be The New Venue. Details Inside
[ad_1] The proposal to utilise the premises of Ashok Paper Mills which has been defunct for over 40 years now,...
Average Rating