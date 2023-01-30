Home

Alka Yagnik Beats BTS And Taylor Swift, Becomes The Most Streamed Singer on YouTube

Alka Yagnik ranks no. 1 on Youtube streaming charts in the world and beats BTS, Taylor Swift, and Drake – Check here!

Alka Yagnik Beats BTS And Taylor Swift, Becomes The Most Streamed Singer on YouTube



Alka Yagnik, who ruled Bollywood with her soulful songs in the 90s has brought in the music industry. The famous singer has become the most streamed artist on YouTube and beat biggies like Taylor Swift, BTS, Beyonce and countless others. Alka Yagnik who comes over with over 30 years of experience has never failed to create magic with her voice.

According to a report by the Guinness Book of World Records, Alka Yagnik’s songs had 15.3 billion streams with an average of 42 million per day. The list is followed by Bad Bunny with 14.7 billion streams, Udit Narayan with 10.8 billion, Arijit Singh with 10.7 billion and Kumar Sanu with 9.09 billion.

Alka Yagnik did playback singing for songs like ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera,’ Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ and most recently, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha. The singer took to her Instagram handle and thanked her fans and followers for all the love and support. The caption wrote, “Thanking all my dear listeners for making this happen! This wouldn’t be possible without each one of you 💕🥰 keep the love pouring in 🙏.”

