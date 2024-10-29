NationalPolitics

All 3 terrorists killed in counter-terror operations after Army convoy attacked in Akhnoor near Jammu

The operation saw the Army utilizing four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and reinforcement, along with helicopters and drones to track the militants’ location.

All three terrorists involved in an attack on an Army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector were neutralized in an anti-terror operation on Tuesday morning. This followed a fresh gunfight that erupted as security forces launched a final assault on the group, believed to be hiding in Jogwan village.

One of the terrorists, who had opened fire on an army ambulance on Monday, was killed later that evening in an operation led by special forces and NSG commandos. The remaining terrorists were cornered near the Assan temple in Khour, with intense gunfire and explosions marking the encounter on Tuesday.

The operation saw the Army utilizing four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and reinforcement, along with helicopters and drones to track the militants’ location. Tragically, Phantom, a four-year-old Army dog, was fatally wounded during the operation.





