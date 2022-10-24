All 9 Kerala VCs Can Continue In Their Positions Until Chancellor Issues Final Order High Court

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court has held that all 9 VCs of various Universities can continue in their positions until the Chancellor issues a final order following show-cause notices to them. The HC also clears that petitioners will continue in full compliance with the law till such time the Chancellor issues a final order.Also Read – Nine Kerala Vice Chancellors Refuse To Quit, Will Approach High Court Against Governor’s Order

Earlier, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had demanded that the nine Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of various Kerala Universities resign before 11.30 am on Monday which was refused by the VCs who approached the Kerala High Court against the Kerala Governor’s directive. Also Read – Kerala News Highlights: 9 VCs Asked To Resign Today

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is the Chancellor of the Universities. Also Read – Citing SC Ruling, Kerala Governor Demands Resignation Of 9 Vice-Chancellors

In an unprecedented move, the Kerala Governor had on Sunday directed the nine Vice Chancellors of the state to resign from their respective posts and issued the directive on the basis of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict directing the Kerala Technical University Vice Chancellor to demit office due to discrepancies in the selection process.

The order of the Governor came as a shock to the Left-front government. In a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was no need for the Vice Chancellors to resign adding that the Governor will have to face the mass uprising against him in the state.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan demanded the resignation of nine Vice-Chancellors after the Supreme Court ruled that the appointments were not in accordance with the rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Earlier, the SC bench ruled that instead of handing over a panel of names to the chancellor only one person’s name was provided which is against UGC law.

He has asked the Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, M G University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan University resign from their posts.