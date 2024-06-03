Home

Education

Delhi Heatwave Alert: All Aanganwadi Centres to Remain Closed Till June 30

In view of the ongoing heatwave, all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1 to June 30, 2024. Sharing a post on X, Kailash Gahlot wrote, “Considering the ongoing heat wave in Delhi

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

AAP Leader Kailash Gehlot Summoned By ED In Liquor Policy Case

In view of the ongoing heatwave, all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1 to June 30, 2024. Sharing a post on X, Kailash Gahlot wrote, “Considering the ongoing heat wave in Delhi, it has been decided that all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024. For the safety and well being of the children and pregnant & lactating mothers, Supplementary Nutrition Food items will be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ doorsteps via Take Home Ration (THR), including children aged 3-6 years who usually receive hot cooked meals at the centers. I have directed Secretary, WCD to ensure compliance of the order and furnish report on daily basis.”

“

Topics







