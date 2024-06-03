NationalPolitics

All Aanganwadi Centres to Remain Closed Till June 30

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 3, 2024
0 66 1 minute read

  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Heatwave Alert: All Aanganwadi Centres to Remain Closed Till June 30

In view of the ongoing heatwave, all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1 to June 30, 2024. Sharing a post on X, Kailash Gahlot wrote, “Considering the ongoing heat wave in Delhi

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Delhi Heatwave Alert: All Aanganwadi Centres to Remain Closed Till June 30
AAP Leader Kailash Gehlot Summoned By ED In Liquor Policy Case

In view of the ongoing heatwave, all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1 to June 30, 2024. Sharing a post on X, Kailash Gahlot wrote, “Considering the ongoing heat wave in Delhi, it has been decided that all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024. For the safety and well being of the children and pregnant & lactating mothers, Supplementary Nutrition Food items will be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ doorsteps via Take Home Ration (THR), including children aged 3-6 years who usually receive hot cooked meals at the centers. I have directed Secretary, WCD to ensure compliance of the order and furnish report on daily basis.”

Topics




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 3, 2024
0 66 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Customers Express Frustration, Call It Burden For Middle Class

June 3, 2024

Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Security Alert, Passengers Deplaned

June 3, 2024

We Have Created World Record Of 642 Million Voters, Says CEC Rajiv Kumar On Lok Sabha Elections 2024

June 3, 2024

Win Win W.772 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

June 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow