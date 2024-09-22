Home

Tirupati Laddus Row: All Andhra temples to be cleansed, says Chandrababu Naidu; Jagan writes to PM, seeks action against CM

Chandrababu Naidu vowed to take appropriate action in the Tirupati laddus controversy after consultations with religious leaders from the Hindu community.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announced that all temples in the states will be cleansed in wake of the Tirupati laddu controversy. (File)

Tirupati Laddus Row: Amidst the backdrop of a massive controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in laddus served as prasadam at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Saturday announced that all temples in the state will be thoroughly cleansed in wake of the purported incident.

Talking to reporters, Naidu asserted his TDP-led NDA government was committed to respecting religious sentiments, and vowed to take appropriate action in the Tirupati laddu case after consultations with religious leaders from the Hindu community.

“We will take a decision soon after consulting religious leaders like Jeer Swamy, Kanchi Swamy, and others,” Naidu said when asked about the Tirumala laddu controversy.

On a query about who was responsible for the Tirumala situation, the chief minister laid the blame of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly perpetrating the act and also using the row to divert attention from their “crimes”.

“How can you buy a kilo of cow ghee for Rs 320?” Naidu asked while pointing fingers at the Jagan Reddy. He also claimed that fish oil and beef tallow were found in ghee procured during YSRCP rule.

Jagan writes to PM, seeks action against Naidu

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to reprimand Chandrababu Naidu over the Tirupati laddu adulteration issue. In his letter to PM Modi, Jagan called Naidu a “habitual liar” and claimed that the Chief Minister has “stooped so low” as to hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives.

In his eight-page letter, Jagan detailed the process undertaken at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) the custodian of the super-rich shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy for accepting ghee and alleged that Naidu’s actions lowered not only the stature of CM but also that of everyone in public life, the sanctity of TTD and its practices.

“Sir, the entire country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. Sir, this would help allay the suspicions that Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in sanctity of TTD,” Jagan wrote in his letter.

