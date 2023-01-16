Home

Live Streaming Of India Open 2023: All Eyes On PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Carolina Marin

The India Open 2023 is will be played from January 17 to 22 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall. Check live streaming details.

The India Open 2023 starts on January 17. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The India Open 2023 badminton tournament starts at the KD Jadav Indoor Hall in the capital from January 17. The tournament, which is part BWF World Tour, has been upgraded to Super 750 category from this year.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal are among the 19-member strong Indian contingent that are looking to carve their name and showcase their skills in front of home fans after a year’s hiatus.

Among overseas stars, Denmark’s Victor Axelsen, Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, Spain’s Carolina Marin are the notable top draws. The India Open 2023 has attracted a total of 242 players from 22 countries.

Badminton powerhouse China has sent the largest contingent comprising 15 male and 15 female players. Japan has entered the second biggest squad of 29 (14 men and 15 women), followed by Indonesia and Malaysia.

While Sen will be defending his men’s title, Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan won the women’s top prize. Sindhu will be opening her challenge against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong while Sen will face compatriot Prannoy in his men’s singles first round.

Three-time world champion Marin will open her campaign against another former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. Srikanth would face Axelsen in his first round. CWG 2022 gold medallist men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will defend their title Scottish pair of Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley.

When and Where the Indian Open 2023 will take place?

The India Open 2023 will take place in KD Jadav Indoor Hall from January 17 to 22.

When and where to watch the India Open 2023 live on television?

The India Open 2023 will be telecast live on EuroSport India.

Where to watch live streaming of India Open 2023?

Live streaming of India Open 2023 will be available on BWF official YouTube channel and JioCinema.



