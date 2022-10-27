All Faiths Are Welcome In Canada Canadian Envoy On Anti-India Khalistani Outfits

New Delhi: Canadian Envoy Cameron MacKay stated that “all faiths” are welcome in Canada in response to queries on anti-India “Khalistani” outfits. This comes after India had asked Canada to stop the so-called “Khalistan Referendums” by the anti-India elements.Also Read – Khalistani Flags Found Tied To Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s Gate In Dharamshala, CM Orders Probe

“In Canada we love people of all faiths. All faiths are welcome in Canada,” High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay said while replying to how the Canadian government is dealing with Khalistani outfits.

India had urged Canada to put an end to the “Khalistan Referendums” by the anti-India elements on November 6 in Ontario. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world.

Responding to a media query, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue of the referendum conducted by separatist groups has been taken up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as with the Canadian authorities.

India has made it clear that it will continue to voice these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa and elsewhere. “We have taken it up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and also in Canada with the Canadian authorities. We will continue to take up these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa & elsewhere,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on so-called “Khalistan Referendums” in Canada.