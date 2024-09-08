Home

Manipur Violence: All Government, Private, And Central Schools To Remain Closed On September 9 And 10

The Directorate of Education has issued an order stating that all government, private, and central schools will remain closed on September 9 and 10.

(Representational image: unsplash.com)

Imphal: Amid the high levels of violence and unrest in the state, schools in Manipur will remain closed on September 9 and 10 (Monday and Tuesday). Manipur has witnessed a fresh wave of carnage after a rocket attack killed a person on Friday, September 6.

Copy Of The Order Of Directorate of Education“In continuation of this office order of even number dated the 6th September 2024, all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private and Central Schools, will stay closed on the 9th of September and 10th of September, 2024.

“All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned under your jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly. This is issued with the approval of the Government,” read the order issued by Directorate of Education.

Earlier, schools in Manipur were closed till Saturday, September 7 following unrest due to bomb attacks in the Bishnupur district. An elderly man was killed and five others were injured after suspected militants launched a bomb attack on a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district on Friday (September 6) afternoon.

On Saturday, 7 September 2024, violence in the Jiribam district claimed the lives of five people while the police said that three bunkers of militants in the Churachandpur district were destroyed by the security forces after they launched rocket attacks in Bishnupur.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.











