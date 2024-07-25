All Govt and Private Schools in Hapur To Remain Shut For 8 Days, Check Dates Here

Hapur: In view of the Kanwar Yatra, the authorities in Hapur have ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district from 26th July to 2nd August. Talking to news agency, Prerna Sharma, District Magistrate, Hapur said, ” From 26th July to 2nd August, all the govt and private schools have been given holiday. This is done to ensure that nobody faces any issues while travelling”

