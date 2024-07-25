NationalPolitics

All Govt and Private Schools in Hapur To Remain Shut For 8 Days, Check Dates Here

rom 26th July to 2nd August, all the govt and private schools have been given holiday. This is done to ensure that nobody faces any issues while travelling

'Kanwar Cell', Temp Outposts, Dedicated Facilities Along Routes: Noida Police Preps For Kanwar Yatra 2024
Kanwariyas carrying metal pots filled with water from the River Ganga during the annual Kanwar Yatra, in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Hapur: In view of the Kanwar Yatra, the authorities in Hapur have ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district from 26th July to 2nd August. Talking to news agency, Prerna Sharma, District Magistrate, Hapur said, ” From 26th July to 2nd August, all the govt and private schools have been given holiday. This is done to ensure that nobody faces any issues while travelling”







