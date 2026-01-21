NEW YORK

Jan. 21, 2026

AI-Powered Electronic Health Records (EHR) with specialty-specific modules optimized for rural practice workflows, with mobile access for physicians providing remote care

with specialty-specific modules optimized for rural practice workflows, with mobile access for physicians providing remote care ONC-Certified Health IT meeting all federal interoperability requirements including USCDI, FHIR R4 APIs, and information blocking compliance

meeting all federal interoperability requirements including USCDI, FHIR R4 APIs, and information blocking compliance Health Information Exchange (HIE) Integration for seamless data sharing with hospitals, specialists, labs, pharmacies, and public health registries

for seamless data sharing with hospitals, specialists, labs, pharmacies, and public health registries Closed-Loop Referral Management with electronic referral tracking, status updates, and care coordination documentation

with electronic referral tracking, status updates, and care coordination documentation Enterprise Data Analytics & Reporting with customizable dashboards, population health insights, and CMS quality measure reporting

Integrated Telehealth Platform with HD video consultations, virtual waiting rooms, and seamless EHR connectivity

with HD video consultations, virtual waiting rooms, and seamless EHR connectivity Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) supporting connected devices for chronic disease management including blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, and weight scales

supporting connected devices for chronic disease management including blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, and weight scales Asynchronous Telehealth for store-and-forward consultations with specialists

for store-and-forward consultations with specialists Patient Self-Scheduling enabling 24/7 appointment booking for in-person and virtual visits

enabling 24/7 appointment booking for in-person and virtual visits Multi-Site Care Coordination supporting hub-and-spoke delivery models and regional health networks

Proprietary AI Disease Prediction Models identifying patients at high risk for chronic conditions (diabetes, hypertension, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease, etc) using existing EHR data with no additional testing required

identifying patients at high risk for chronic conditions (diabetes, hypertension, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease, etc) using existing EHR data with no additional testing required AI Clinical Scribe automating clinical documentation, ordering, coding and follow up appointment scheduling.

automating clinical documentation, ordering, coding and follow up appointment scheduling. AI Powered Coding Assistance suggesting diagnosis and procedure codes with supporting documentation

suggesting diagnosis and procedure codes with supporting documentation Clinical Decision Support (CDS) with evidence-based alerts, drug interaction checking, and preventive care reminders

with evidence-based alerts, drug interaction checking, and preventive care reminders Predictive Analytics for care gap identification, risk stratification, and population health management

LEAP Patient Portal for secure 24/7 access to health records, test results, visit summaries, and care plans

for secure 24/7 access to health records, test results, visit summaries, and care plans Two-Way Secure Messaging enabling asynchronous communication between patients and care teams

enabling asynchronous communication between patients and care teams AI Patient Contact Center automating appointment reminders, follow-up communications, prescription refill requests, and routine patient inquiries

automating appointment reminders, follow-up communications, prescription refill requests, and routine patient inquiries Online Bill Pay & Payment Plans with transparent cost estimates and flexible payment options

with transparent cost estimates and flexible payment options Digital Check-In & Registration reduces front desk burden and wait times for patients

reduces front desk burden and wait times for patients Patient Education Library with condition-specific resources for health literacy and self-management

with condition-specific resources for health literacy and self-management Mobile Application extending portal capabilities to iOS and Android devices

End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) with eligibility verification, charge capture, claims submission, payment posting and denial management

with eligibility verification, charge capture, claims submission, payment posting and denial management AI Driven Claims Scrubbing identifies errors before submission with first pass acceptance rates over 98%

identifies errors before submission with first pass acceptance rates over 98% AI Powered Denial Prediction & Management with root cause analysis, appeal letter generation, and payer trend reporting

with root cause analysis, appeal letter generation, and payer trend reporting Value-Based Care Contract Management supporting risk adjusted payments, quality bonus tracking, and shared savings calculations

supporting risk adjusted payments, quality bonus tracking, and shared savings calculations Rural Health Clinic (RHC) & Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Billing with specialized encounter rate optimization

with specialized encounter rate optimization Chronic Care Management (CCM) & Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Billing for compliant documentation and time tracking

for compliant documentation and time tracking Financial Analytics & Reporting with real-time dashboards to track KPI’s including days in A/R, collection rates, and payer performance

HIPAA Compliant Cloud Infrastructure for enterprise grade security, encryption, and access controls

for enterprise grade security, encryption, and access controls Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and role-based access management

and role-based access management Automated Security Monitoring with threat detection and incident response protocols

with threat detection and incident response protocols Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery ensuring operational resilience with dual hosting (Amazon & MS Azure)

ensuring operational resilience with dual hosting (Amazon & MS Azure) Compliance Documentation & Audit Support for HIPAA, MIPS, and state regulatory requirements

MIPS/Quality Payment Program (QPP) Reporting with automated measure calculation and CMS submission

with automated measure calculation and CMS submission CMS-Approved Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) capabilities

capabilities Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Analytics supporting total cost of care management and quality performance

supporting total cost of care management and quality performance UDS+ Reporting for Federally Qualified Health Centers

for Federally Qualified Health Centers State Immunization Registry Integration and public health reporting

and public health reporting Custom Quality Dashboards to track RHT Program performance metrics

Intuitive User Interface designed to minimize training time and support rapid onboarding

designed to minimize training time and support rapid onboarding Role Based Workflows enabling clinical staff to practice at the top of their license

enabling clinical staff to practice at the top of their license Integrated Training Resources with on-demand tutorials, workflow guides, and certification programs

with on-demand tutorials, workflow guides, and certification programs Provider Productivity Analytics identifying optimization opportunities and supporting workload management

40% reduction in administrative time through AI automation

through AI automation 18-day average reduction in days in A/R through optimized revenue cycle management

through optimized revenue cycle management 98%+ first pass claims acceptance rate with AI-driven claims scrubbing

with AI-driven claims scrubbing 90 minutes per day per provider recovered through AI Scribe documentation

through AI Scribe documentation Implementation in under 60 days with dedicated rural deployment specialists

Flexible deployment options with cloud-hosted, hybrid, and on-premises configurations

with cloud-hosted, hybrid, and on-premises configurations Transparent predictable pricing that’s aligned with state budgeting requirements

that’s aligned with state budgeting requirements Rural/statewide implementation specialists with experience in statewide implementation across Public Health, Rural Health Clinics, and FQHCs

with experience in statewide implementation across Public Health, Rural Health Clinics, and FQHCs Outcomes-based contracting options tied to RHT Program performance metrics

tied to RHT Program performance metrics Technical assistance supporting state reporting requirements and CMS cooperative agreement compliance

/PRNewswire/ — CureMD Healthcare today announced the, a comprehensive health information technology platform designed to help rural healthcare providers and state health agencies meet the technology requirements of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the landmark $50 billion federal program to strengthen healthcare delivery across rural America. The all-in-one platform offers turnkey capabilities for all technology-related uses of RHT Program funds, including electronic health record modernization, telehealth infrastructure, health information exchange, AI-enabled clinical tools, remote patient monitoring, cybersecurity, and value-based care analytics, helping states and rural providers deploy solutions that meet CMS performance metrics and reporting requirements.More than 60 million Americans in rural communities face significant barriers to quality healthcare, including provider shortages, facility closures, limited specialty access, and higher rates of chronic disease. The RHT Program, authorized under Section 71401 of Public Law 119-21, allocates $10 billion annually from 2026 through 2030 to help states transform rural healthcare through technology modernization, workforce development, and innovative care models. “States are developing Rural Health Transformation Plans that require immediate access to proven, scalable health IT infrastructure,” said Bilal Hashmat, Co-founder and CEO of CureMD. “Our Rural Health Accelerator Package is the complete technology ecosystem, from AI-powered clinical workflows to population health analytics, that addresses CMS’s strategic goals and performance metrics. We’re not just providing software; we’re providing the infrastructure states need to demonstrate measurable outcomes and secure continued RHT funding.”The Rural Health Accelerator Package offers complete health IT capabilities spanning all five RHT Program strategic goals:CureMD’s platform supports healthcare delivery across more than 300 public health departments across 25 states, with documented outcomes including:CureMD is prepared to partner with state health agencies, rural health networks, and individual providers to support Rural Health Transformation Plan implementation. The company offers:The Rural Health Accelerator Package is available immediately to State Health Departments, qualifying rural practices including Public Health Departments, Rural Health Clinics, FQHCs and State Health Agencies. Organizations interested in exploring how CureMD can support your RHT Program initiatives should contact the CureMD Rural Health Team atCureMD is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare technology solutions serving over 30 medical specialties. With 27 years of healthcare technology experience, CureMD offers integrated EHR, practice management, RCM, patient engagement and population health solutions for clinical excellence and financial sustainability. CureMD’s proprietary AI models power predictive analytics, clinical decision support and workflow automation so providers can deliver proactive value based care. We are committed to health equity by making enterprise class technology accessible to rural and underserved communities at scale.SOURCE CureMD Healthcare