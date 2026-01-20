SAN RAFAEL, Calif, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following the sudden cancellation, then reinstatement, of $2 billion in federal behavioral grants on January 13th and 14th, Alcohol Justice extends its appreciation to the U.S. senators and members of Congress who pushed to reverse the decision. Their quick, decisive action maintained the continuity of critical community services, and emphasized the power of a well-supported and diverse community health infrastructure. “We’re proud of the work our elected representatives did to protect our communities,” said Miryom Yisrael, Executive Director of Alcohol Justice. “We always hope they’ll rise to the moment like this when we vote to send them to Washington.” On the evening of January 13th, hundreds of organizations across the country who were receiving funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration were instructed that their activities no longer aligned with the priorities of the Trump administration, and would be cancelled. These cancellation letters were sent to organizations across the nation, serving all kinds of significant prevention and treatment roles, including:
Alcohol Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1987 and dedicated to reducing alcohol-related harm through research, advocacy, and community engagement. By holding the alcohol industry accountable and promoting evidence-based policies, Alcohol Justice works to create healthier, safer communities. Sign up to receive Alcohol Justice eNews and Action Alerts.
- Underage alcohol use prevention
- Substance use disorder treatment
- Overdose prevention and medication for opioid use disorder
- Suicide prevention
- Mental health services
- HIV prevention and early intervention
- Homelessness and housing services
- A single prevented suicide saves $859,000, along with uncountable pain—just 3 lives saved more than pays for that investment.
- Each HIV infection prevented, through education or PreP, saves $229,800—just 10 cases prevented pays for the grant.
- Each fatal overdose prevented saves an astonishing $11.5 million in costs to the U.S.—meaning a single overdose prevented returns the value of the grant 5 times over
Alcohol Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1987 and dedicated to reducing alcohol-related harm through research, advocacy, and community engagement. By holding the alcohol industry accountable and promoting evidence-based policies, Alcohol Justice works to create healthier, safer communities. Sign up to receive Alcohol Justice eNews and Action Alerts.
Source link
Leave a Reply