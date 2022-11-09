According to reports based on market observers’ analysis, Five Star Business Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹12, which is ₹2 higher than its Tuesday GMP of ₹10 per equity share.

Rs 1960 Cr Five Star Business Finance IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know

Mumbai: Chennai-based Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) Five Star Business Finance’s initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription Wednesday, November 9. The public issue is offer on sale, and where the shareholders will be selling 4.13 crore shares.

According to reports based on market observers’ analysis, Five Star Business Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹12, which is ₹2 higher than its Tuesday GMP of ₹10 per equity share.

FIVE STAR BUSINESS FINANCE IPO DETAILS

IPO Date Nov 9 – Nov 11 Listing Date [.] Face Value ₹1 per share Price ₹450 to ₹474 per share Lot Size 31 Shares Issue Size [.] shares of ₹1

(aggregating up to ₹1,960.01 Cr) Offer for Sale 41,351,266 shares of ₹1

(aggregating up to ₹1,960.01 Cr) Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Listing At BSE, NSE Not more than 50% of the Offer Not less than 15% of the Offer Not less than 35% of the Offer

FIVE STAR BUSINESS FINANCE IPO TENTATIVE DATES

Opening Date Nov 9, 2022 Closing Date Nov 11, 2022 Basis of Allotment Nov 16, 2022 Initiation of Refunds Nov 17, 2022 Credit of Shares to Demat Nov 18, 2022

Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, “Five Star Business Finance is a prominent NBFC based in southern India that enjoys unicorn status with the presence of marquee investors. Five Star provides secured business loans, and 95 per cent of their loan disbursements are for loans between ₹1 and 10 lacs. The company had performed significantly well. NIMS for FY22 were 17.68 per cent, while GNPA and NNPA remained very controlled. On the valuation front, the issue looks attractively priced based on the price at the upper band the asking P/BV is 3.58x (based on June, 22 book value). It is notable to watch that its unlisted shares were traded between Rs. 360 and Rs. 725 in the unlisted market,” reported the Mint.



