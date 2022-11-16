Wednesday, November 16, 2022
FIFA 2022 Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Venue: All You Need To Know.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Venue: All You Need To Know
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Venue: All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: The FIFA World Cup is about to start and Qatar will host the first-ever winter Football World Cup in the history of the game. 32 teams already qualified for the tournament. FIFA World Cup will kickstart on November 20 and in the first match host, Qatar will lock horns against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Group A clash the last game will be played on December 18 at Lusail Stadium at 8.30 PM IST.

Who can help Indian football fans in Qatar during FIFA World Cup 2022? 

Indian fans heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be able to reach out to a dedicated Indian Embassy helpline in case of any emergency or to seek the required help.

The following number are listed for calling or to send WhatsApp messages: +974 3993 1874, +974 3993 6759, +974 3993 4308.

The fans can also call +974 5564 7502 or +974 5566 7569 or reach out to the help desk at the International Consular Services Centre ayt +974 4012 4809, or communicate with the Indian Embassy via the official email — indemb.fifahelpline@gmail.com.

The Embassy of India in Qatar is located at Villa No. 86 & 90, Al Eithra Street, Zone 63 Onaiza, Doha.

Here is the schedule, timings, and Venue of the FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match Date Fixtures Time Venue
1 November 20 Qatar vs Ecuador 9.30 PM Al Bayt Stadium
2 November 21 England vs Iran 6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
3 November 21 Senegal vs Netherlands 9:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
4 November 22 USA vs Wales 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium
5 November 22 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 3:30 PM Lusail Stadium
6 November 22 Denmark vs Tunisia 6:30 PM Education City Stadium
7 November 22 Mexico vs Poland 9:30 PM Stadium 974
8 November 23 France vs Australia 12:30 AM Al Janoub Stadium
9 November 23 Morocco vs Croatia 3:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium
10 November 23 Germany vs Japan 6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
11 November 23 Spain vs Costa Rica 9.30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
12 November 24 Belgium vs Canada 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium
13 November 24 Switzerland vs Cameroon 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium
14 November 24 Uruguay vs South Korea 6.30 PM Education City Stadium
15 November 24 Portugal vs Ghana 9:30 PM Stadium 974
16 November 25 Brazil vs Serbia 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
17 November 25 Wales vs Iran 3:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium
18 November 25 Qatar vs Senegal 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
19 November 25 Netherlands vs Ecuador 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
20 November 26 England vs USA 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
21 November 26 Tunisia vs Australia 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium
22 November 26 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 6.30 PM Education City Stadium
23 November 26 France vs Denmark 9:30 PM Stadium 974
24 November 27 Argentina vs Mexico 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
25 November 27 Japan vs Costa Rica 3:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium
26 November 27 Belgium vs Morocco 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
27 November 27 Croatia vs Canada 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
28 November 28 Spain vs Germany 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
29 November 28 Cameroon vs Serbia 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium
30 November 28 South Korea vs Ghana 6:30 PM Education City Stadium
31 November 28 Brazil vs Switzerland 6:30 PM Stadium 974
32 November 29 Portugal vs Uruguay 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
33 November 29 Ecuador vs Senegal 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
34 November 29 Netherlands vs Qatar 8.30 PM Al Bayt Stadium
35 November 30 Iran vs USA 12:30 AM Al Thumama Stadium
36 November 30 Wales vs England 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium
37 November 30 Australia vs Denmark 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium
38 November 30 Tunisia vs France 8:30 PM Education City Stadium
39 December 1 Poland vs Argentina 12:30 AM Stadium 974
40 December 1 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
41 December 1 Canada vs Morocco 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
42 December 1 Croatia vs Belgium 8:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium
43 December 2 Costa Rica vs Germany 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
44 December 2 Japan vs Spain 12:30 AM Khalifa International Stadium
45 December 2 Ghana vs Uruguay 8.30 PM Al Janoub Stadium
46 December 2 South Korea vs Portugal 8.30 PM Education City Stadium
47 December 3 Cameroon vs Brazil 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
48 December 3 Serbia vs Switzerland 12:30 AM Stadium 974
Round of 16
49 December 3 1A vs 2B 8.30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
50 December 4 1C vs 2D 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium
51 December 4 1D vs 2C 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
52 December 5 1B vs 2A 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
53 December 5 1E vs 2F 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium
54 December 6 1G vs 2H 12:30 AM Stadium 974
55 December 6 1F vs 2E 8:30 PM Education City Stadium
56 December 7 1H vs 2G 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
Quarterfinal
57 December 9 Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54 8:30 PM Education City Stadium
58 December 10 Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
59 December 10 Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium
60 December 11 Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 51 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
Semifinal
61 December 14 Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium
62 December 15 Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium
Third place match
63 December 17 Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
Final
64 December 18 Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62 8:30 PM Lusail Stadium

(Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.)

For all the latest updates and live scores of FIFA World Cup 2022 stay tuned to India.com.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 2:26 PM IST





