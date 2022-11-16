FIFA 2022 Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Venue: All You Need To Know.



FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: The FIFA World Cup is about to start and Qatar will host the first-ever winter Football World Cup in the history of the game. 32 teams already qualified for the tournament. FIFA World Cup will kickstart on November 20 and in the first match host, Qatar will lock horns against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Group A clash the last game will be played on December 18 at Lusail Stadium at 8.30 PM IST.

Who can help Indian football fans in Qatar during FIFA World Cup 2022?

Indian fans heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be able to reach out to a dedicated Indian Embassy helpline in case of any emergency or to seek the required help.

The following number are listed for calling or to send WhatsApp messages: +974 3993 1874, +974 3993 6759, +974 3993 4308.

The fans can also call +974 5564 7502 or +974 5566 7569 or reach out to the help desk at the International Consular Services Centre ayt +974 4012 4809, or communicate with the Indian Embassy via the official email — indemb.fifahelpline@gmail.com.

The Embassy of India in Qatar is located at Villa No. 86 & 90, Al Eithra Street, Zone 63 Onaiza, Doha.

Here is the schedule, timings, and Venue of the FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match Date Fixtures Time Venue 1 November 20 Qatar vs Ecuador 9.30 PM Al Bayt Stadium 2 November 21 England vs Iran 6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 3 November 21 Senegal vs Netherlands 9:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 4 November 22 USA vs Wales 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 5 November 22 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 3:30 PM Lusail Stadium 6 November 22 Denmark vs Tunisia 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 7 November 22 Mexico vs Poland 9:30 PM Stadium 974 8 November 23 France vs Australia 12:30 AM Al Janoub Stadium 9 November 23 Morocco vs Croatia 3:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium 10 November 23 Germany vs Japan 6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 11 November 23 Spain vs Costa Rica 9.30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 12 November 24 Belgium vs Canada 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 13 November 24 Switzerland vs Cameroon 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 14 November 24 Uruguay vs South Korea 6.30 PM Education City Stadium 15 November 24 Portugal vs Ghana 9:30 PM Stadium 974 16 November 25 Brazil vs Serbia 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 17 November 25 Wales vs Iran 3:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium 18 November 25 Qatar vs Senegal 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 19 November 25 Netherlands vs Ecuador 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 20 November 26 England vs USA 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 21 November 26 Tunisia vs Australia 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 22 November 26 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 6.30 PM Education City Stadium 23 November 26 France vs Denmark 9:30 PM Stadium 974 24 November 27 Argentina vs Mexico 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 25 November 27 Japan vs Costa Rica 3:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium 26 November 27 Belgium vs Morocco 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 27 November 27 Croatia vs Canada 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 28 November 28 Spain vs Germany 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 29 November 28 Cameroon vs Serbia 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 30 November 28 South Korea vs Ghana 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 31 November 28 Brazil vs Switzerland 6:30 PM Stadium 974 32 November 29 Portugal vs Uruguay 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 33 November 29 Ecuador vs Senegal 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 34 November 29 Netherlands vs Qatar 8.30 PM Al Bayt Stadium 35 November 30 Iran vs USA 12:30 AM Al Thumama Stadium 36 November 30 Wales vs England 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 37 November 30 Australia vs Denmark 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 38 November 30 Tunisia vs France 8:30 PM Education City Stadium 39 December 1 Poland vs Argentina 12:30 AM Stadium 974 40 December 1 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 41 December 1 Canada vs Morocco 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 42 December 1 Croatia vs Belgium 8:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium 43 December 2 Costa Rica vs Germany 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 44 December 2 Japan vs Spain 12:30 AM Khalifa International Stadium 45 December 2 Ghana vs Uruguay 8.30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 46 December 2 South Korea vs Portugal 8.30 PM Education City Stadium 47 December 3 Cameroon vs Brazil 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 48 December 3 Serbia vs Switzerland 12:30 AM Stadium 974 Round of 16 49 December 3 1A vs 2B 8.30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 50 December 4 1C vs 2D 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 51 December 4 1D vs 2C 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 52 December 5 1B vs 2A 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 53 December 5 1E vs 2F 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 54 December 6 1G vs 2H 12:30 AM Stadium 974 55 December 6 1F vs 2E 8:30 PM Education City Stadium 56 December 7 1H vs 2G 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium Quarterfinal 57 December 9 Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54 8:30 PM Education City Stadium 58 December 10 Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 59 December 10 Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 60 December 11 Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 51 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium Semifinal 61 December 14 Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 62 December 15 Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium Third place match 63 December 17 Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium Final 64 December 18 Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62 8:30 PM Lusail Stadium

(Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.)

