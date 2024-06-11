All You Need To Know About BJP Mohan Charan Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP’s tribal leader who was named the 15th chief minister of Odisha, kicked off his political career as a village sarpanch nearly three decades ago.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday named Mohan Charan Majhi BJP’s first Chief Minister in Odisha. Known for his exemplary performance in the Odisha Assembly, Majhi is a firebrand tribal leader who held the Keonjhar Assembly seat since 2019 and won it in the 2024 Assembly election by a margin of 11,000 votes.
All You Need To Know About MOHAN MAJHI
- Hailing from Raikala village in the tribal-dominated and mineral-rich Keonjhar district, Majhi (52), the son of a watchman, has been elected to the Odisha assembly on four occasions – 2000, 2004, 2019 and 2024.
- Majhi, a graduate, was the village head from 1997-2000. He was also the secretary of the BJP’s Adivasi Morcha before being elected as an MLA from Keonjhar in 2000.
- In the 2024 assembly elections, he retained the Keonjhar seat by defeating BJD’s Mina Majhi.
- He was the opposition chief whip in the previous Odisha assembly, countering the BJD government on several key issues.
- Scripting a historic win, the saffron party had stormed to power in the state, bagging 78 out of the 147 assembly seats.
- The chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Janata Maidan here on Wednesday.
In his first reaction after he was named the CM, Majhi said: “Due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the BJP achieved majority in Odisha and is going to form the government in the state. I would like to thank the 4.5 crore Odias who voted for change.”
Majhi also asserted that the BJP will honour the trust of the people of Odisha.
