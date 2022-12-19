Allahabad University To Remain Closed Tomorrow In Wake Of Mondays Brawl

Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, “The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police is monitoring the situation.”

Allahabad University To Remain Closed Tomorrow In Wake Of Monday’s Brawl

Allahabad University: The Allahabad University will remain closed tomorrow, i.e., Tuesday, December 20 in the wake of the scuffle that broke out between a student leader and a security guard over the denial of entry into the campus that got out of control on Monday. “Allahabad University will remain closed tomorrow, in wake of today’s incident, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates which resulted in violence between them and the guards,” read the statement issued by the Registrar, University of Allahabad.

HERE IS THE NOTICE ISSUED BY THE REGISTRAR, UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD

Uttar Pradesh | Allahabad University will remain closed tomorrow, in wake of today’s incident, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates which resulted in violence between them and the guards: Registrar, University of Allahabad pic.twitter.com/KQlPnYzHU6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2022

Further to the scuffle between the student leader and the security guard at Allahabad University over the denial of entry into the campus, the arguments got heated, tension started to simmer, and the students reportedly started vandalising the campus, setting a motorbike ablaze, damaging a car, and even hurling stones.

The student leader is a part of a month-long protest against the fee hike in the University. He wanted to go to the bank inside the premises but was, allegedly, denied entry which led to the clashes.

